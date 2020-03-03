Recipe: Chili recipe for a keto diet

If you’ve committed to a keto diet but still want to celebrate, Stephanie Laska has ideas on how to bend the rules a bit in her new “Dirty, Lazy, Keto Cookbook,” co-authored by her husband, William Laska.

Stephanie Laska lost 140 pounds — half her body weight — on the keto diet and has kept it off for more than six years. She has a more flexible approach, “not obsessive like other strict keto diets, where folks count carbs from their toothpaste or multivitamin.” Her version allows sugar substitutes and grain alternatives, and even the occasional low-carb beer (gasp!).

Her chili uses canned black soybeans, which have only 1 gram of net carbs per 1/2 cup. “More importantly,” she writes, “they taste just like black beans!”

KETO CHILI

Excerpted from “The Dirty, Lazy Keto Cookbook” by Stephanie Laska and William Laska (Adams Media, 2020, $27.98 spiral-bound, $19.99 paperback)

2 pounds lean ground turkey

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can black soybeans

1 cup water

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a large pot over medium heat, cook turkey 10 to 15 minutes, stirring regularly until browned. Transfer meat to a large bowl.

To the pot, add onion, bell pepper and garlic. Saute 3 to 5 minutes until translucent.

Return meat to pot, with tomato paste, crushed tomatoes, black soybeans, water, dry spices and salt, stirring regularly.

Cover pot and reduce heat. Let simmer 30 minutes, until meat is tender.

Let cool 10 minutes and then serve. Serves 10.

>> Tips and options: Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream, and/or avocado. To increase fiber, Laska says she sometimes adds finely diced cooked celery with the bell pepper.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 240 calories, 10 g total fat, 24 g protein, 350 mg sodium, 5 g fiber, 14 g carbohydrate, 4 g sugar.