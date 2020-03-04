Lifeguards post warning signs at Sunset Beach after non-aggressive shark spotted offshore

Honolulu lifeguards have posted shark warning signs at Sunset Beach on the North Shore this morning after a non-aggressive shark was spotted about 400 yards offshore.
City Ocean Safety officials said at about 10 a.m. that lifeguards are conducting jet ski patrols to warn beachgoers.
The situation will be reassessed in 4 hours, they said.
