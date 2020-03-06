Hawaiian Airlines temporarily cutting back Japan flights due to coronavirus

Hawaiian Airlines will temporarily suspend some flights between Hawaii and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at the end of March because of falling travel demand in the wake of COVID-1 outbreak, the company announced today.

The changes, which go into effect March 28 and run through April 29, the start of Golden Week, which is usually a peak travel period for visitors from Japan.

Hawaiian said it would temporarily suspend flights that operate three-times-weekly between Haneda and Kona International Airport and four-times-weekly between Haneda and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The adjustment won’t impact Hawaiian’s plans to launch an additional daily nonstop service between Honolulu and Haneda, which was announced in November, company officials said.

“Japan is a vitally important market for our airline, and we have been looking forward to launching our third nonstop flight between Honolulu and Haneda, which offers more convenient connecting times for our guests,” Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines, said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has diminished near-term global travel demand, so we are balancing some of our Haneda capacity by suspending for about a month our hybrid service between Haneda and Honolulu and Kona.”

Hawaiian said it would assist guests impacted by the changes by offering re-accommodations on alternative flights or providing refunds.

For more information, visit https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/coronavirus.