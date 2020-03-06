State Adjutant General names Luke Meyers new HI-EMA administrator

The State Adjutant General has named Luke Meyers as the new Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator.

Former HI-EMA administrator Tom Travis announced his resignment in January, and will remain on staff until March 31.

“Tom came in as the HI-EMA administrator at a critical point for our state and he did an amazing job in a very short time,” said State Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara.

He led HI-EMA in 2018 during the severe flooding and mudslides on Kauai and East Oahu and the lava flows that destroyed over 700 homes.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Hawaii and keep them safe,” Travis said. “I am certain I leave the well-being of our islands in more than capable hands.”

Meyers’ role as former executive officer for HI-EMA has prepared him for the challenging role as the administrator, Hara said.

He has served in several federal, state, local and nonprofit entities including the U.S. Geological Survey Pacific Islands Water Science, American Red Cross Mt. Rainier Chapter, FEMA Region X and Pierce County Department of Emergency Management, to name a few.