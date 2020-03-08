Traffic backed up eastbound just beyond the H1-H2 merge

A multiple-car crash on H-1 Freeway eastbound just before the Waimalu offramp blocked off several lanes of the key artery early this afternoon, Honolulu police dispatch said.

City traffic cameras showed that the 1:04 p.m. incident, for a time, was backing traffic beyond the H-1/H-2 merge. In West Oahu, the eastbound traffic slowed as far back as the Kunia Interchange while in Central Oahu, vehicles were crawling from the Waipio area.

Dispatch said the incident will be cleared shortly.