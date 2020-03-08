2 men, ages 39 and 52, arrested after woman held against her will

Two men were arrested in Chinatown after a 29-year-old woman reported to police she was threatened and held against her will around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects were located, identified and arrested, originally on kidnapping charges, at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the 900 block of Kekaulike Street.

The case was later reclassified as a second-degree terroristic threatening investigation.

Edward Lovell, 39, was charged and is being held on $1,000 bail. The other man, 52, was released pending investigation.