Oregon baseball team routs Hawaii

Kenyon Yovan, Aaron Zavala and Jack Scanlon each blasted home runs and Brett Walker pitched a two-hitter over eight scoreless innings to power Oregon to today’s 13-2 rout of Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.
It was payback for the Ducks, who lost the first three games of this series. The Ducks improved to 8-7. The Rainbow Warriors, who already clinched their second series of the season, fell to 11-6.
Tai Atkina, a UH freshman making his first start, lasted just 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits. It became progressively worse for the ’Bows, who used six relievers. As the Ducks’ lead widened to 5-0, 6-0 and 11-0, the ’Bows emptied their bench and bullpen. Nick Miller, a junior-college transfer, took to the mound for the first time this season. Reliever Vince Reilly pinch-hit and then played right field.
Walker, a right-hander, did not allow a base-runner until Tyler Murray singled with one out in the sixth. Until then, Murray was 0-for-17. Walker struck out three, did not issue a walk, and retired 13 batters on grounders.
