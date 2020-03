[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II and junior varsity, at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, 7 a.m.

OIA: at Oahu Country Club, 7:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

TENNIS

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo vs.

Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Diamond Head Tennis Center

VOLLEYBALL

OIA: Campbell at Kapolei, Mililani at Aiea, Waialua at Nanakuli, Waianae at Leilehua, Waipahu at Pearl City; varsity match to follow 5 p.m. junior varsity match.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai Field; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 6:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, all day, at Klipper Golf Course.

ILH: Varsity I, at Hawaii Prince Golf Club, 7 a.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA East: Castle at Moanalua, Kaimuki at Kailua, Kalani at Kaiser; games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei Charter at Leilehua, Waianae at Pearl City, Kapolei at Mililani; games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waialua, Nanakuli at Radford, McKinley at

Farrington, Kalaheo vs. Waipahu at Central Oahu Regional Park; games begin at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Hawaii Hilo at Hawaii Pacific, 11:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Hawaii Baptist at

‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Mid-Pacific, 6:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at

Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Saint Louis at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA: Moanalua at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.;

Farrington at Roosevelt, Kahuku at Kaiser, Kailua at Kalaheo, McKinley at Kalani;

varsity match to follow 5 p.m. JV match.