comscore Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his presidential campaign | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his presidential campaign

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:31 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visited outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tuesday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visited outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tuesday.

BURLINGTON, Vt. >> Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington today that he’s not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders acknowledged “we are losing the debate over electability” to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the fall. But he said he wants to force Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Sanders’ supporters.

He said he was planning to do that in the debate scheduled with Biden on Sunday.

Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against Trump.

Stay on top of coronavirus developments in Hawaii and around the world.
Sign up for COVID-19 Updates.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Woman escapes from armed robber in Waikiki
Looking Back

Scroll Up