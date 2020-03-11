Hawaii visitor tests positive for coronavirus after she returns to Canada

A Canadian doctor who recently visited Hawaii has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Canadian media reports.

An oncologist in her 30s at the Juravinski Cancer Centre returned to Burlington, Ont., following a personal trip to Hawaii on Saturday and is in self-quarantine. She became the city’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The doctor was working at the cancer center on March 9 with five health care workers and treated 14 patients, according to Globalnews.ca. Canadian health officials are working to identify anyone who was exposed to the virus.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.