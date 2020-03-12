comscore Building fire extinguished on Young Street in Keeaumoku area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Building fire extinguished on Young Street in Keeaumoku area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:44 pm

Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire this afternoon on Young Street.

The blaze started about 2:30 p.m. in the 1430 block of Young Street and was quickly extinguished, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Jeffrey Roache. At least 10 fire units were dispatched to the alarm.

Police closed the road until about 3:40 p.m. between Kaheka and Keeaumoku streets for the fire response.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Amid virus fears, Trump moves away from rallies — for now
Next Story
NBA says coronavirus hiatus will likely last ‘at least’ a month
Looking Back

Scroll Up