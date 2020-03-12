Building fire extinguished on Young Street in Keeaumoku area

Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire this afternoon on Young Street.
The blaze started about 2:30 p.m. in the 1430 block of Young Street and was quickly extinguished, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Jeffrey Roache. At least 10 fire units were dispatched to the alarm.
Police closed the road until about 3:40 p.m. between Kaheka and Keeaumoku streets for the fire response.
