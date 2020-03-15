Water main break repairs to cause Lanikai traffic delays

Board of Water Supply crews this morning are responding to an 8-inch water main break on Mokulua Drive near Aalapapa Drive in Lanikai.

According to BWS, all Lanikai-bound traffic on Mokulua is closed between Kaneapu Place and Aalapapa, with the Kailua-bound lane being used to allow for contra-flow.

Approximately eight homes in the neighborhood are without water service this morning. Repairs are expected to continue throughout the day.

Motorists are advised to use caution, expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.