Canada closing border to non-citizens

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:07 am
  JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke during a press conference, Jan. 11, in Ottawa on Saturday. Trudeau said today he will close the country's border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke during a press conference, Jan. 11, in Ottawa on Saturday. Trudeau said today he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TORONTO >> Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau also said he will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.

