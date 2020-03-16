Canada closing border to non-citizens

TORONTO >> Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he will close the country’s border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.
Trudeau also said he will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.