Hawaiian Airlines pauses Sapporo service amid dropping demand from coronavirus pandemic

Hawaiian Airlines, which is adjusting its global network in response to declining demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will temporarily suspended Sapporo operations.

The carrier will stop its thrice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport from April 2 through July 18.

“As we make temporary schedule adjustments in a rapidly evolving and challenging environment, we remain committed to supporting guests traveling between Japan and Hawaii,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines, in a statement. “Sapporo is a critical city in our Japan network and we look forward to resuming service in the summer.”

Hawaiian is offering re-accommodations on alternative flights or providing refunds for guests impacted by the change.