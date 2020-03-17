Punahou School extends spring break through March, will switch to online classes

Punahou School is extending spring break for students through March and will begin online classes that may extend through the end of the school year due to the threat of a coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

The private school said it will monitor conditions in April to determine whether or not to resume classes on campus or continue distance learning through May 28. It has not yet canceled the summer school session.

The decision was based on the health and safety of students, faculty and staff and to “stem the tide of the outbreak before it spreads beyond our health care system’s ability to deal with it,” Punahou President Michael Latham said in a letter to families posted on the school’s website.

“There are times when extraordinary challenges call upon us to make difficult decisions, with faith in ourselves and each other. The current coronavirus pandemic, which has swept across the globe at an alarming rate, is the great challenge of our day,” he said. “While the scope and scale of the pandemic may seem overwhelming, we can and will stand together now to take preventive measures that will help us overcome this threat.”

Latham added that throughout Punahou’s history, the organization has endured global pandemics, economic depression and two World Wars, the second of which led a temporary school closure.

“I know the days and weeks ahead will be a challenging time for our families and our school. But I also know that we have faced adversity in the past and emerged even stronger,” he said.

‘Iolani School suspended Monday academic operations on campus due to coronavirus concerns, four days ahead of spring break. Head of school Dr. Timothy Cottrell said ‘Iolani is awaiting COVID-19 test results of at least one parent. The school said it would begin distance-based academic operations on March 30 until further notice.