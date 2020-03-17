Closures, cancellations and suspensions due to coronavirus

A cascade of cancellations and closures continued Monday in Hawaii in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a partial list of closings, cancellations and postponements announced Monday. For a complete list, go to bit.ly/advertiser Cancellations.

>> The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii festival, which usually takes place on Memorial Day, has been canceled for this year. Organizers are planning an alternative ceremony with an opportunity to remember and honor loved ones at lanternfloatinghawaii.com.

>> Hanauma Bay will be closed until April 30. The closure is due to a requirement that all guests watch a video in close proximity to one another prior to entering.

>> Sea Life Park will temporarily close to the public, starting today. No reopening date has been determined.

>> The St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for today has been canceled.

>> The Honolulu Museum of Art will be closed temporarily, starting today, until at least March 31. The closure includes the HoMA School, HoMA cafe, shop and Doris Duke Theatre. For updates, visit honolulumuseum.org.

>> The “I Love Kailua” Town Party scheduled for April 26, presented by the Lani-Kailua Outdoor Circle, has been canceled. It will resume next year.

>> All events at the Blaisdell Center with an attendance of 50 or more people through April 30. Contact Blaisdell Center at 768-5400 with questions.

>> The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s March Career Expo has been postponed to June. Originally scheduled for March 25 at the Neal Blaisdell Center, the exposition has been rescheduled to June 10.

>> The Hawaii Youth Symphony Spring Concert on April 5 at Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall has been canceled.

>> Nordstrom Inc. says it will temporarily close all of its stores nationwide for two weeks starting today.

>> Regal Entertainment Group, which includes theaters at Dole Cannery, Windward Mall and Kapolei Commons, will close indefinitely all its theaters nationwide starting today.

>> All cultural classes and live entertainment at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki, as well as the keiki coloring class and photos with the Easter Bunny have been canceled.

In addition, Royal Hawaiian Center will be reducing its hours, starting Tuesday, to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Individual store and restaurant hours might vary.

>> The Royal Hawaiian Band’s public concerts have been canceled until April 30.

>> All Easter egg hunts, archery tournaments, people’s open markets and swim meets by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will be canceled this month and April.

>> Hawaiian Electric will temporarily close walk-in payment centers, starting at noon Wednesday, with plans to reopen March 30.

>> Kumu Kahua Theatre postpones “The Conversion of Ka‘ahumanu,” originally scheduled to open Thursday and run through April 19. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. Starting Monday, the theater office will be closed until further notice.

>> Mililani Shopping Center’s annual Easter event on April 4 has been canceled.

>> The Hawaii Collectorfest scheduled for Friday to Sunday at Ohana Hale Marketplace has been canceled.

A list of Hawaii event cancellations is available online.