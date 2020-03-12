From Merrie Monarch to UH sports, see what’s been affected by the coronavirus

Here are cancellations announced today related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Merrie Monarch has been canceled for 2020

“This was such a hard decision to make,” Merrie Monarch Festivals President Luana Kawelu said in a news release today, “but we could not risk the health and wellbeing of our community, halau participants, vendors and the thousands of people who attend Merrie Monarch every year.”

The University of Hawaii is switching to online classes after spring break

The university’s 10 campuses will begin online courses on March 23, the first day after spring break, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. There have been no cases on any UH campus.

UH suspends all sports activities

The NCAA today announced the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring competitions, including all championship tournaments.

Chaminade University switching to online classes at the end of the month

In-person classes will switch to online courses for two weeks beginning March 30.

SALT cancels St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SALT at Our Kakaako has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration scheduled for March 14.

“Public safety is our main concern,” said Dixie Diga, general manager of SALT at Our Kakaako. Diga said SALT is working with partners on rescheduling or canceling upcoming community events held there. “The latest information will be updated on our website and social media channels.”

Diga said staff have been regularly disinfecting common areas including elevators, seating, and parking machines.

SALT is scheduled to remain open with St. Patrick’s specials available. Visit www.saltatkakaako.com for more.

Waikiki Aquarium cancels birthday celebration and postpones seminar

The Waikiki Aquarium is canceling its 116th birthday celebration on March 21 due to the coronavirus.

The aquarium will also postpone its Ocean Talks seminar, “Plastic and Ocean Issues in Hawaiʻi,” that is scheduled for March 18. The seminar will be rescheduled at a later date.

State cancels annual art event at Capitol

The 12th annual Art at the Capitol event, which was scheduled to be held on April 3, has been canceled.

Hawaii State Senate adopts ‘social distancing’ measures

Scheduled floor presentations honoring members of the community have been postponed, and upcoming Legislature events scheduled in conference rooms and the Capitol grounds will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they should continue or be postponed.

Willed-body memorial service closed at JABSOM

The memorial service had been scheduled for April 4 at the John A. Burns School of Medicine. Invited families and friends will be provided a link to view the ceremony via Facebook Live streaming. This memorial has been held for the donors since the inception of the program in the late 1970s.

Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers suspends operations

Beginning March 16, Lanakila Pacific is suspending all group recreational services of its Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers at all three locations: Wahiawa District Park, Waianae District Park and West Loch Village.

Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Center updates will be provided on their website, Lanakila Pacific’s main phone line 808-531-0555, Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers’ phone line 808-356-8519 and on Lanakila Pacific social media channels.

Legacy of Prince Kuhio celebration postponed

This year’s 100th Anniversary celebration of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 established by Prince Kuhio in Waianae has been postponed. The celebration was scheduled for this weekend’s Waianae Sunset on the Beach at Maili Beach Park. The city will work with state officials to come up with a rescheduled date in July or August.

For more information, call Patty Kahanamoku-Teruya of the Waianae Coast Community Foundation at 808-723-9161.