HHSAA clarifies its stance on the COVID-19 issue

On Friday, the message from the Hawaii High School Athletic Association in conjunction with its five member leagues was clear: All sports activities would be suspended starting Monday until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

But the definition of “sports activities” left a little gray area, so when the start of the suspension rolled around Monday, at least one sports team in the state held a practice.

Also Monday morning, the HHSAA convened what will be a weekly meeting of the five leagues and the subject of practice came up, leading to clarification of the policy.

“All leagues agreed today to suspend practicing, too,” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun wrote in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Monday afternoon.

In addition, the HHSAA’s Natalie Iwamoto said the organization’s weekly meetings will be to assess the coronavirus situation and update policy if needed. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday.