Facebook’s Zuckerberg interviews infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg interviewed on Facebook Live today the U.S.’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci about what the public can all do to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci urged young people to avoid crowds to slow the spread of the virus also known as COVID-19.

“Even though young people … will not get seriously ill from this, they will and can and will get infected,” Fauci said. “What happens, even though they may be minimal symptoms or no symptoms at all, they become the vector to infecting those people who are vulnerable who can get in trouble. It really is one of those things, Mark, where we’re all in it together.”

Fauci added for young people: “You have a responsibility not only to yourself, but to society in general, particularly the vulnerable people.”

