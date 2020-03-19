Oahu beaches go without lifeguards as they remain on ‘standby’

The city’s more than 200 lifeguards are not at work at city beaches this morning but are on “standby,” despite comments made by Mayor Kirk Caldwell Wednesday that they would be on duty today, according to several sources.

The situation is leaving those who do venture out to the beach without any lifeguard protection.

Star-Advertiser reporters who visited Sandy Beach and Kuhio Beach this morning said there are crowds showing up at the beach but no lifeguards on duty.

One lifeguard, who asked not to be identified, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this morning that he and his colleagues were instructed at the end of the day Wednesday to call in to their superiors this morning to receive orders on where to go. But when they called, they were told to stay on standby for the time being, the source said.

City parks, including beach parks, were ordered closed by Caldwell Wednesday. However, the sandy area of beaches between the water and the “high water mark” of the sand are state jurisdiction, making it “problematic” for police or lifeguards to tell people they cannot go to the beach.

Indications from Caldwell and Managing Director Roy Amemiya were that, as a result of this cross-jurisdiction, lifeguards would be on duty.

City officials did not have an immediate response this morning.