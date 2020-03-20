Hale Koa, an 818-room Waikiki hotel, closes in response to coronavirus pandemic

The 818-room Hale Koa Hotel, which sits on 72 prime acres of Waikiki oceanfront, has posted a website banner announcing that it will temporary closure to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel’s website says the decision was made “to ensure the health and well-being of service members and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The property is part of the Armed Forces Recreation Centers (AFRC) Resorts, which serve current and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their families and other authorized users. U.S. Department of Defense current and retired civilians and family members also have eligibility.

The hotel reports that there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Hale Koa and that the resort is accepting new reservations for arrivals after April 15.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the state of Hawaii’s mandates and will make a determination to reopen when it is safe for our guests and staff,” the website said. “We encourage all of our military guests to limit their travel during this time.”

An update on Hale Koa hotel workers, who belong to Unite Here Local 5, was not immediately available.

Further announcements will be posted at www.HaleKoa.com.