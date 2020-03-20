Lotte Championship at Ko Olina among coronavirus-related LPGA postponements

The upcoming Lotte Championship at Ko Olina has been postponed, the LPGA Tour announced today.
The local event scheduled for April 15-18 was one of three women’s professional golf tournaments that were postponed. The other two were the Los Angeles Open (April 23-26) and the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Daly City, Calif., on April 30-May 3.
The LPGA Tour also announced that its first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration, has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The Cambia Portland Classic in Portland, Ore., which had previously been scheduled for those dates, will now take place September 17-20.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.