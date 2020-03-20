Lotte Championship at Ko Olina among coronavirus-related LPGA postponements

The upcoming Lotte Championship at Ko Olina has been postponed, the LPGA Tour announced today.

The local event scheduled for April 15-18 was one of three women’s professional golf tournaments that were postponed. The other two were the Los Angeles Open (April 23-26) and the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Daly City, Calif., on April 30-May 3.

The LPGA Tour also announced that its first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration, has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The Cambia Portland Classic in Portland, Ore., which had previously been scheduled for those dates, will now take place September 17-20.