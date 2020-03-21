11 new coronavirus cases in Hawaii; total infections climb to 48

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Hawaii Department of Health today released the new statewide tally, which jumped from 37 on Friday to 48 today as dozens of Maui medical professionals urged Hawaii and county officials to order an immediate state lockdown.

Below are today’s numbers:

>> Honolulu’s 28 cases from Friday grew to 35

>> Maui’s five cases from Friday increased to seven

>> Kauai’s numbers stayed steady at 3

>> Hawaii island’s one case from Friday increased to 3

>> Three individuals have been hospitalized

Hawaii health officials said in an email they were concerned with a stigma developing against visitors to Hawaii.

“As COVID-19 spreads globally and nationally, we are detecting cases introduced into our state by both visitors and residents alike, although >80% of our cases are among returning residents from mainland as well as international locations. At least one of the newly identified cases has no known travel or contact with travelers,” the email said. “This is the first indication of community spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii and highlights the importance of social distancing (i.e., maintaining at least 6 ft distance or 2 arm’s length, whichever is longer, from others). Social distancing can reduce the spread of disease and protect those who are most vulnerable in our community.”

“If you get sick, please stay home—get rest, drink plenty of fluids, and get better. If you are older or have an underlying medical condition and become ill, call your doctor,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Army today confirmed a Schofield Barracks soldier tested positive for coronavirus — the U.S. military’s first case in Hawaii.

Eleven new cases, including a child, were confirmed Friday.