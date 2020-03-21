Maui beaches and parks closed to slow spread of COVID-19

Maui parks and beach parks will be closed starting Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness.

Mayor Michael Victorino made the announcement of the closure in a news release today, which also includes Waiehu Golf Course. Further, all county offices will be closed to the public beginning Monday.

“Please understand that our residents are parents, grandparents, children, siblings, aunties and uncles, just like yours back home,” Victorino said to visitors in the news release. “Spreading the virus here means putting our kupuna – our seniors and grandparents, at risk. Think about how you would like to be treated in your own home, filled with your family and loved ones.”

He said he had asked Gov. David Ige to take steps toward stopping visitors from entering Maui County. Earlier today Ige announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people arriving to Hawaii.

Victorino said that all tourist attractions and activities are closed and noted that there have been closures to bars, nightclubs, theaters and venues with large gatherings.