Hawaiian Airlines suspending long-haul service, reducing flights within Hawaii

As the state’s primary economic driver moves quickly toward protective hibernation, Hawaiian Airlines announced today that it will suspend most of its long-haul passenger service and reduce its schedule of flights to the neighbor islands.

The airlines said it would maintain its regular flight schedule through March 25 to allow visitors adequate time to return home and to accommodate the return of aircraft.

The decision comes on the heels of the 14-day quarantine order for all new Hawaii arrivals, which is scheduled to begin on March 26

“We support the state of Hawaii’s efforts to quickly contain this illness,” said Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram, in a statement released today. “We have begun notifying our guests and helping them return home – both to Hawaii and from Hawaii. We sincerely appreciate our guests’ patience and understanding during this difficult period for Hawaiian and the state of Hawaii.”

The airline is suspending its Ohana by Hawaiian service between Honolulu and Kapalua, effective on Wednesday, as part of a larger interisland schedule reduction.

The airline will continue to provide one daily nonstop flight between Honolulu and Los Angeles and its Thursday flight between Honolulu and American Samoa, which it said will provide “a baseline of out-of-state access.” It is evaluating its transpacific cargo routes and may provide passenger access on additional flights for those willing to under the mandated self-quarantine.

According to the airlines, interisland cargo service will continue uninterrupted using Boeing 717 jets and a fleet of Ohana by Hawaiian turboprops.