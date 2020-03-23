Here is the list of essential businesses exempted from Mayor Caldwell’s ‘stay at home, work from home’ order

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s “stay at home, work from home order” issued on Sunday includes a long list of exempted Oahu businesses and establishments that will remain open during the period starting 4:30 p.m. Monday through April 30. The list includes grocery stores, gas stations, banks and health care operations, among many others. The full list is below. To read the full story on the orders by mayors Caldwell and Mike Victorino of Maui County, click here. For all Honolulu Star-Advertiser coronavirus outbreak coverage, click here.

Here is the list of essential businesses that are exempt from Caldwell’s order and will remain in operation:

>> Health care operations and essential infrastructure

>> Establishments engaged in the retail sale of food and other household consumer products

>> Food cultivation

>> Service providers for homeless or impoverished individuals

>> Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services

>> Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities

>> Banks and related financial institutions

>> Hardware stores

>> Maintenance service providers, i.e. plumbers, electricians, exterminators, etc.

>> Businesses providing mailing and shipping and delivery services

>> Educational institutions providing distance learning

>> Laundry service providers

>> Facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out

>> Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home

>> Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate

>> Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers

>> Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children, and/or people with developmental disabilities

>> Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children, and/or people with developmental disabilities

>> Professional services, such as legal or accounting services

>> Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this order to work as permitted

>> Businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals

>> Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services

>> Critical trades

>> Critical labor union functions that are essential activities.