Blustery winds, south swell prompt surf and wind advisories throughout Hawaii

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for southern and eastern shores in Hawaii, effective through 6 a.m. Wednesday, and extended a wind advisory covering all islands until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph are expected in some areas of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island.

The strongest winds will be “near mountains, gaps and where winds blow downslope from higher terrain.”

Officials warn that winds this strong can blow tree limbs down and cause sporadic power outages. Motorists are advised to use extra caution while driving.

A high surf advisory has also been issued for the southern and eastern shores of all islands from Kauai to Hawaii island due to a south swell combined with the strong trades.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 8 feet along eastern shores, then rise to 7 to 10 feet Wednesday. Surf along the southern shores will build to 6 to 8 feet through tonight before lowering Wednesday.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with strong winds, scattered windward and mauka showers, and highs from 78 to 83 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and lows from 66 to 71 degrees.

Forecasters said the high surf advisory will likely need to be extended to Friday or later due to rough surf caused by the easterly winds.

A small craft advisory for most Hawaiian waters — from northwest of Kauai to windward of Hawaii island – has also been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday.