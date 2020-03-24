Queens puts out public call for masks and other equipment

The Queens Health Systems this afternoon put out a public call for donations of personal protective equipmentfor its medical personnel during this pandemic.

“In an effort to build on existing supplies, The Queen’s Health Systems is asking the community for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE). That includes goggles, face shields, masks, and gowns,” Queens said in a press release.

Donations from companies or individuals, with the exception of homemade cloth masks, can be dropped off at the following locations:

>> The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl, front hospital lobby (valet area), 24/7; contact Corey Au 808-691-4364

>> The Queen’s Medical Center-West O’ahu, receiving loading dock (mauka of the hospital), 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; contact: Mark Hinshaw 808-691-3000

>>Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital; contact: Money Atwal 808-885-4444

>> Molokai General Hospital, normal business hours (Monday-Friday): Administration building, normal business hours, ; contact: Jan Kalanihuia 808-553-5331;

>> Molokai General Hospital, after hours, emergency room; contact emergency room registration clerk 808-553-5331