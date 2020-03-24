Salvation Army, in emergency response mode for coronavirus outbreak, seeking donations of hygiene products

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands today requested donations of hygiene products at their various corps and programs statewide to provide emergency disaster services for the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii.

The nonprofit said it was supporting vulnerable families that are struggling through financial hardship during the pandemic by providing food, emergency assistance, and other services.

Among the supplies the nonprofit is requesting are hand sanitizers, paper products, cleaning products, face masks, and other personal protective equipment. Monetary donations are also welcome.

“It’s imperative we build up our supplies of personal protective equipment and hygiene products as we continue to assist the ever-growing demand for services in our communities,” said Victor Leonardi, incident commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division in a news release. “We also have an urgent need for monetary donations to help us secure food and supplies.”

On Thursday, the agency announced that all Salvation Army officers have been appointed to emergency disaster service roles in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all Salvation Army facilities have shifted to emergency response mode, and are being made available to governmental authorities for use as quarantine centers, housing for medically fragile individuals, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing centers, and other services as needed.

Salvation Army stores have closed, but are open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for donations.

The exact uses of each facility will be determined and finalized in coming weeks.

Currently, for example, Kroc Center Hawaii is closed and being set up as a daycare for children of first responders and essential businesses. Kauluwela Corps’s adult day health services has temporarily closed, and is now used to assemble food bags. The Hilo Corps on Hawaii island has expanded its food pantry distribution to two days a week.

To make donations, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org.