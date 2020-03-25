Oahu’s Zipper lane, HOV lanes temporarily suspended during coronavirus crisis

The state Department of Transportation said today it has temporarily stopped all special-use lanes, including the Zipper lane, in accordance with the governor’s “stay-at-home” and “work-from-home” orders.

The special-use lanes, which also include contraflow High Occupancy Vehicles lanes, are also being suspended due to the lower volume of traffic on Hawaii roads.

A statewide list of special-use lanes on state highways is available at this link. They include HOV lanes on the H-1 and H-2 freeways, Kalanianaole Highway, Moanalua Freeway, Nimitz Highway and others.

The department had announced last week that these lanes would remain open during the COVID-19 emergency to support contractors and those that use the lanes.

During the suspension, the Zipper lane contractor on Oahu will be performing maintenance on the Zip mobile and barrier, which may require intermittent closures of the H-1 westbound lanes used for the Zipper lane.