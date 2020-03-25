Arson investigation opened in Wahiawa fire that destroyed state WIC offices

Honolulu police have launched an arson investigation into Tuesday’s fire that gutted state offices that house the Wahiawa Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.

The fire broke out at a wooden, cottage-style structure at 830 California Ave. shortly before 2:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed the structure fully engulfed in flames and the fire encroaching onto a second cottage-style structure said Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jeffrey Roache.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze just after 5:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. In addition to the police investigation, the fire department is also continuing their investigation.

Roache said damage was estimated at $750,000 to the structures and $100,000 to its contents.

Firefighters returned to the area at about 5:40 a.m. today to extinguish flare-ups from Tuesday’s fire.

The Wahiawa WIC Program serves nearly 3,000 low-income residents a month with supplemental food and provides nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and health and social service referrals, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. The participants are women who are either pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum with infants and children under age 5.