Woman, 50, robbed at knifepoint near Sandy Beach

Police have initiated a robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly robbed a 50-year-old woman at knifepoint near Sandy Beach Tuesday.
Police said a male suspect brandished a knife at the victim and demanded money at about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect also took the victim’s cell phone and fled in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
No injuries were reported.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
