Mandatory quarantine challenging for some arriving Hawaii residents

On the first day of Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine, travelers trickled out of the Daniel K. Inouye Airport and into the arms of their loved ones. But some people are scrambling to figure out how to self-quarantine while practicing social distancing.

Makakilo resident Moana Piena stood outside to wait for her daughter’s return from a 14-month missionary trip in Japan. She held a sign that read, “Welcome home Sister Piena.”

As her 21-year-old daughter, Mahina, made it outside, she embraced her mother in tears.

On the first day of Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine. Mahina Piena returns home from a 14 month missionary trip from Japan. Her mother, Moana, is trying to figure how she should quarantine with a house full of 8 people. pic.twitter.com/VqMfuzc7M9 — Cassie Ordonio (@CassieOrdonio) March 26, 2020

However, Moana Piena said that it’s going to be difficult to figure out how to quarantine her with a small house full of eight people.

She noted that her in-laws are working on Mahina’s living situation, but her in-laws also have a small home of six people. So far, she said it looks like she may be staying with her in-laws with a cousin who is coming from another country.

“I’m a little worried because our homes are smaller,” she said.“They really can’t isolate them just because of the lack of space,” she said.

Mahina Piena said it was scary coming home because of the growing cases of COVID-19.