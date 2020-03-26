Mayor Kirk Caldwell and agricultural leaders announce ‘farm-to-car’ service for buying local produce and meat

Oahu residents will be able to purchase fresh produce and meat directly from farmers and ranchers without getting out of their cars under a plan unveiled today by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and agricultural leaders.

The idea was hatched as a way of dealing with the impacts that the coronavirus outbreak has had on both the general public and the agricultural industry.

Under the program, consumers are being asked to go to the Hawaii Farm Bureau’s web site, create an account and — starting Wednesday — then order produce and other products.

Under the state and city shelter-in-place and work-at-home orders, the public is being asked to practice social distancing to prevent contracting COVID-19. But Caldwell said people are still allowed to go out to shop for food and other necessities, and farmers are still allowed to farm.

Pickups will be at the Blaisdell Center parking Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

“It’s like going on Amazon,” said Brian Miyamoto, Hawaii Farm Bureau executive director. If successful, the program could be expanded to other locales and possibly other islands.

Farmers and ranchers are not being charged for the service.

“So we have ‘farm to table,’” Caldwell said. “Now we’re going to have ‘farm to car.’”

———

For more information and to sign-up, go to hfbf.org/farm-to-car.