Nonprofits including YMCA offer free lunches to keiki on Oahu

Nonprofit groups are offering free grab-and-go lunches to children through age 18 at various sites on Oahu to supplement those being offered at many public schools by the Department of Education.

Parents and Children Together will sponsor the takeout lunches for children on weekdays through April 30 at Kuhio Park Terrace Community Resource Center at 1485 Linapuni Street. The meals are available 12 p.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays, except for holidays.

Palama Settlement is also offering free lunches to keiki from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays, from March 30 through April 3 at its facility at 810 North Vineyard Blvd.

The YMCA of Honolulu has extended its distribution of free healthy meals to children in need at five sites on weekdays through April 3, in partnership with Kapiolani Community College, Hawaii Appleseed Center and other nonprofits, businesses and donors. It hopes to get support to keep the meals going.

“It’s important to us to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry during these uncertain times,” said Diane Tabangay, executive director of youth development for the YMCA of Honolulu. “While we are working with community partners, we are still in need of monetary donations, as we hope we can extend our meal distribution through the entire month of April.”

The free grab-and-go meals are being offered to complement those being offered at some public schools, since they are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

YMCA meals are available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:3o p.m. outside the following facilities:

>>Puohala Elementary School, 45-233 Kulauli Street, Kaneohe

>>Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange, 1638 Kamehameha IV Road

>>Palolo Valley Homes, 2170 Ahe Street

>>Nuuanu YMCA, 1441 Pali Highway

Starting Monday:

>>Melemanu Recreation Center, 98-2031 Waikalani Place, Mililani

To donate to the YMCA effort, email kvanduyne@ymcahonolulu.org or give online at https://www.ymcahonolulu.org/donate.