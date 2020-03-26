Hawaiian Homes OKs loan deferral

The Hawaiian Homes Commission approved Tuesday an emergency postponement of mortgage payments for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands direct loans and loans assigned to DHHL during a special emergency meeting.

HHC’s approval allows all applicable payments to be deferred for six months, effective with the April payment.

Lessees or borrowers who may need additional time beyond the six-month allotment can request relief from the department and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, ultimately going before the HHC board for approval.

“We can already see there will be a long-term economic impact from this crisis and the Department felt it was important to act swiftly in the interest of beneficiaries during this uncertain time,” Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Aila Jr. said in a statement. “This action affects over 1,200 direct loans administered through DHHL. Anyone with a loan through a private institution is encouraged to contact their lender immediately should you be experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The meeting was held via teleconference due to travel restrictions and social distancing measures, in accordance with COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

For information about DHHL loan deferrals, call 620-9500. If you have a loan with an outside lender and are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the department encourages you to contact your provider as soon as possible.

For the latest information about COVID-19 impacts on DHHL activities, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/covid-19.

The Hawaiian homesteading program run by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.