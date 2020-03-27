90-year-old woman driver who died after Makaloa parking garage crash is identified

A 90-year-old driver who crashed the car she was driving in a private Makaloa Street parking garage died Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified her as Betty Hirozawa of Honolulu.

Hirozawa was operating a silver Toyota sedan inside a private parking structure of a business building when she struck a concrete pillar for unknown reasons.

The accident occured at 5:35 p.m.

The car also hit an unoccupied parked vehicle. The debris from the Toyota also hit another unattended, parked vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where she later died that day.

Her 58-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police classified the accident as a fatal, non-traffic motor vehicle collision.