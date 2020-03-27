Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites coming to Kakaako and Waipio this weekend

The City and County of Honolulu, in partnership with Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi, will host drive-thru testings site this weekend in the parking lot of Kakaako Waterfront Park and at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex to check patients for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The testing will be at Kakaako Waterfront Park on Saturday, and Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on Sunday. Hours on both days will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those eligible for testing must be experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, city officials said. A drive-thru testing site at Kakaako Waterfront Park last Saturday drew hundreds of motorists, many who did not get tested because they did not meet the symptom criteria.

City officials said they are opening two testing locations this weekend to increase the number of screenings and testing for Oahu residents.

Dr. Scott Miscovich, of Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi, will again be leading the effort at both of these locations, they said.

Those who attend the testing sites will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information to include contact numbers so they can receive the results, officials said today in a news release.

Results of each week’s testing will be used to identify COVID-19 “Hot Spots” to help in their containment, they said.

“I believe that the only way we’re going to get out of this and get to the other side is through more testing,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “I’d like to thank Dr. Miscovich and his team for stepping up and being part of the solution to mitigating the spread of this virus.”

———

For more information on the testing, call (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.