Central Pacific Bank offers to pay half of takeout bills

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation is offering to split your bill for takeout, drive-thru or delivery purchased from a list of 110 local restaurants.

The offer, which launched Friday, doesn’t seem to have a catch, except that you have to be comfortable with social media.

“There’s no catch. You don’t even have to be a CPB customer to benefit,” Catherine Ngo, Central Pacific Bank president, said. “These are trying times for many throughout Hawaii and we simply want to do our part.”

The initial list of participating restaurants was drawn from among CPB’s business customers. Ngo said other restaurants are being invited to join, and there is no cost to participate.

“These are unprecedented times for our state and we really wanted to find a meaningful way to help our business banking partners who can remain open during these challenging times,” she said.

The CPB Foundation, the charitable arm of the bank, has set aside $100,000 for the program, which is slated to run through April 30.

If it succeeds, Ngo said, the foundation might expand it to support other small businesses.

How it works:

>> Go to keephawaiicooking.com to see a list of participating restaurants (you can sort the list by neighborhood or cuisine).

>> Order directly from the restaurant or through a delivery service.

>> Take a picture of your food and another of your receipt.

>> Post your food photo to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, following the tagging and hashtag instructions on the keephawaii cooking website.

>> Send a direct message via @keephawaiicooking (Facebook or Instagram) or @keephicooking (Twitter), with a photo of your receipt. You’ll be contacted for PayPal or Venmo info to receive reimbursement for half your bill, up to $100.