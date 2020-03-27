Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The second annual Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show, which was scheduled for next month at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, has been postponed with new dates to be announced later.

The Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show is for professionals and students in the lodging, travel, hospitality and food serv­ice industries, including those employed by hotels, restaurants and related service companies.

It is the official trade show of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association and Hawai‘i Restaurant Association.

“Working closely with our partners, Hawaii’s newspaper is focused upon getting good information to the community quickly when they need it most,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We look forward to assisting HLTA and HRA with recovery efforts and the return of this important industry event. The show is an all-inclusive resource bringing the best of Hawai‘i and the Pacific Rim together. It can’t be missed.”