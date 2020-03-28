Appointments being taken for Monday’s drive-thru coronavirus testing on Maui

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 — by appointment only — will take place again Monday at the War Memorial Gym parking lot in Wailuku.

People with respiratory symptoms and a history of contact with other ill persons may call Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an appointment. Callers will be screened to see if they are eligible for testing and will be given further instructions.

To make an appointment, call 270-7228. If the phone line is busy or there’s no answer, do not leave a voicemail. Call alternate phone numbers: 500-8118, 500-8117 or 500-8120.

A total of 162 samples were taken at the site earlier this week. Monday’s drive-thru testing, which will have 100 test kits, is a collaboration among the state Department of Health Maui District Health Office, the County of Maui, Kaiser Permanente clinics, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Clinical Labs of Hawaii.

The first round of test results are expected early next week, and health officials advise they might result in a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Maui. Drive-through testing is intended to prevent overcrowding at Maui Memorial, where only those with severe symptoms should be sent, health officials said. Testing may also help identify coronavirus clusters in the community.

The next testing period will be announced once more test kits become available.

For more information about COVID-19 virus prevention, visit HawaiiCOVID19.com or call 2-1-1.