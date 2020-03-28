Honolulu police officer and firefighter test positive for COVID-19

A Honolulu police officer and firefighter have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hawaii’s first police officer with COVID-19 was tested positive sometime last week, according to the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers.

SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu said the Honolulu officer tested positive possibly on Wednesday or Thursday. He was likely infected by means not related to work.

“It possibly happened at home,” Lutu said.

He said the officer, who is based at the Honolulu Police Department’s headquarters, displayed symptoms of COVID-19, but is at home and “doing well.” Lutu noted that at least one of the officer’s partners tested negative for the coronavirus and suggested that there are no indications that any other officer is sick.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Fire Department reported tonight that a firefighter contracted the virus while on personal leave. HFD said no other personnel have been exposed to it.

Lutu said police have received additional personal protective equipment like gloves and masks. He said HPD has also extended its use of over-the-phone reporting for minor incidents that do not require face-to-face interactions.