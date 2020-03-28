VIDEO: Institute for Human Services leader joins COVID-19 Care Conversation to discuss coronavirus testing among Hawaii’s homeless community

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji discussed the latest news, resources and community concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Connie Mitchell from the Institute for Human Services joined us for a discussion about testing among the homeless community.
Watch the video on our Facebook page or above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.