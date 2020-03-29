comscore 2 sought in Honolulu home invasion robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

2 sought in Honolulu home invasion robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Police were looking for two suspects in an armed home invasion robbery that occurred during broad daylight Saturday in Honolulu.

Police said a 53-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were at home about 1:20 p.m. when two males wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the home and took property from the victims.

The suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation. Police declined to disclose which district the robbery occurred in.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 175
Looking Back

Scroll Up