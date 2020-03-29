2 sought in Honolulu home invasion robbery

Police were looking for two suspects in an armed home invasion robbery that occurred during broad daylight Saturday in Honolulu.
Police said a 53-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were at home about 1:20 p.m. when two males wearing masks and armed with handguns entered the home and took property from the victims.
The suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived.
Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation. Police declined to disclose which district the robbery occurred in.
