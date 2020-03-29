Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 175

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 175, up 24 from Saturday’s tally of 151.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 10 have been released from isolation, state health officials said today. No patients required hospitalization yesterday, they added.

Today’s statewide total includes 116 cases on Oahu, 20 in Maui County, 12 on Hawaii island, and 12 in Kauai County, according to health officials. Of those county cases, a total of 19 were non-residents of Hawaii: 6 on Oahu, 5 in Kauai County, 4 in Maui County, and 4 on the Big Island.

The statewide total also includes 2 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

13 cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, which include 6 new cases reported today.

In all, state officials today reported no new cases on Oahu, 1 new case on Hawaii island, 3 new cases on Maui and 1 new case on Kauai.

There have been no reported deaths due to coronavirus so far in Hawaii.

So far, 49 people have been released from isolation, up 10 from yesterday.