Corrections

>> Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 — by appointment only — will take place Monday at the War Memorial Gym parking lot in Wailuku. People with respiratory symptoms and a history of contact with other ill persons may call today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an appointment. Call 270-7228; if the phone line is busy or there’s no answer, do not leave a voicemail. Call alternate phone numbers: 500-8118, 500-8117 or 500-8120. Based on initial information from Maui County, a brief on page M2 of today’s Maui edition said it was too late to make an appointment.
