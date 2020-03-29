Maui stores set kupuna shopping hours during the coronavirus pandemic

Many retailers selling essential goods have adjusted their hours and/or set aside special shopping times for seniors and customers with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Contact stores or check websites or Facebook for any updates.

Costco: Senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, including pharmacy; regular hours for food court.

Down to Earth: Senior hour (60+ and people with preexisting medical conditions) from 7 to 8 a.m. daily. New personal shopper program available; email and phone orders accepted. Find link to order form at downtoearth.org. Made-to-order deli items available for pickup and delivery. Info: 877-2661, kahuluipersonalshopper@downtoearth.org.

Foodland/Sack N Save/Foodland Farms: Limited hours of 6 a.m.-­ 9 p.m. daily at all stores. Kupuna Shopping Hour with 5% discount from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Customers who bring in their own reusable bags will be asked to bag their own groceries so items are not touched by cashiers and courtesy clerks. Customers may purchase a paper or reusable bags if they wish to have their groceries bagged by Foodland employees.

Island Grocery Depot: Adjusted hours at Kahului store (formerly VIP Cash ‘n Carry) of 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, till 5 p.m. weekends; in Lahaina, 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Senior hour (60+) from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday.

Mana Foods: Kupuna hours from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Pukalani Superette: Senior hours (60+ and those with preexisting health conditions) are 7-8 a.m. Wednesday and 7-9 a.m. Sunday.

Safeway: Special hours for seniors and other vulnerable shoppers from opening time to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Tamura’s Market: Senior hours (60+) from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Target: Early closing at 9 p.m.; first hour of shopping, including CVS pharmacy, from 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday is reserved for 65+, pregnant women and the vulnerable or at-risk.

Times Supermarket: First hour daily reserved for seniors and people with serious chronic medical conditions.

Walmart: Hours adjusted to 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. through April 28, with senior hour (60+) at 6 a.m. Tuesday, including pharmacies and vision centers.

Whole Foods: Hours adjusted to 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; senior hour (60+) at 7 a.m.