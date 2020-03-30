Ewa Beach man accused of killing girlfriend and their 6-month-old son makes initial court appearance

A 21-year-old man accused of murder in the deaths of his 23-year-old girlfriend and their 6-month-old son made his initial court appearance today at a temporary site at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters being used as a makeshift courtroom for in-custody defendants.

Kendall Rashad Ramsey appeared before Judge William Domingo via video conferencing from the HPD police cellblock on charges of first-degree murder and and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of the victims identified by the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office as Kayla Holder and their baby boy, Kainoa Ramsey.

The causes of death for the victims are still pending, said the medical examiner’s office. Police have said Holder died of at least one stab wound.

Ramsey also was charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a two-vehicle collision on Kunia Road where the driver of a second vehicle in the crash sustained serious injuries.

At his initial appearance today, Ramsey stood in the door frame of the cellblock as Domingo confirmed his bail at $2 million.

Initial appearances for felony cases are generally held at the Honolulu District Court. To comply with mandated state and city orders to slow the spread of COVID-19, initial appearances are temporarily being held at the HPD conference room for in-custody defendants held at the police cellblock.

Patrol officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at a unit at the Sun Rise townhome complex at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they met with Holder’s friend and found both victims dead.

An all-points bulletin was issued for the suspect and vehicle. At the same time, officers of the Wahiawa Police Station were responding to a two-vehicle collision on Kunia Road near Lyman Road.

Two drivers were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police said one of the drivers was positively identified as Ramsey, the suspect in the double-homicide.

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist Holder’s family with expenses. To make a donation, visit: bit.ly/kaylaholderandbabykainoa.