Hawaii prosecutors up petty misdemeanor to felony charge under governor’s emergency proclamation

Hawaii County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Keaau man today with a Class B felony crime for a petty misdemeanor by enhancing the charge asserting it violated the governor’s emergency proclamation.

A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. A petty misdemeanor is the least serious crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Alexander Kauwe went to a Keaau home and allegedly tried to steal a car battery valued at $250 from a woman’s car, causing damage to the battery cable and terminal in the process, court documents show and police said.

He was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Since the crimes occurred during the emergency proclamation, the criminal property damage offense was enhanced to first-degree criminal property damage, a Class B felony.

He was charged and bail was set at $5,850.

Kauwe appeared today for his arraignment and plea by video conference in Puna District Court.

The judge granted him supervised release.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 21.