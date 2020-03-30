Hawaii prosecutors up petty misdemeanor to felony charge under governor’s emergency proclamation

Hawaii County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Keaau man today with a Class B felony crime for a petty misdemeanor by enhancing the charge asserting it violated the governor’s emergency proclamation.
A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. A petty misdemeanor is the least serious crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Alexander Kauwe went to a Keaau home and allegedly tried to steal a car battery valued at $250 from a woman’s car, causing damage to the battery cable and terminal in the process, court documents show and police said.
He was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree criminal property damage, fourth-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Since the crimes occurred during the emergency proclamation, the criminal property damage offense was enhanced to first-degree criminal property damage, a Class B felony.
He was charged and bail was set at $5,850.
Kauwe appeared today for his arraignment and plea by video conference in Puna District Court.
The judge granted him supervised release.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 21.
