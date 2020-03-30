Sen. Brian Schatz says $4 billion in federal funding headed to Hawaii

At least $4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding is on its way to Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced today.

The funding is intended to support state and local response efforts and help Hawaii families and businesses struggling to get by,” Schatz said in a news release.

Among the main appropriations:

>> $1.25 billion for state and county government response efforts.

>> $1.14 billion in estimated unemployment assistance.

>> $1.24 billion in estimated direct cash payments to Hawaii residents.

>> $130 million in estimated funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

>> $53 million for local schools and colleges.

>> $11 million for the state’s community health centers.

>> $8 billion in Community Development Block Grants.

Millions more in federal money will go to Hawaii for additional health care, education, public transportation, and housing programs, Schatz added.